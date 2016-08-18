Photo: Ben Richardson … “sometimes when you grab an extra piece of clay from a lump, the energy of the torn gesture makes me wish I could capture that energy in the pots”.

Our next Ceramic Shots Photo Competition has the theme of The Raw Materials of Making … ceramics of course!



Most often we focus on the finished work, so this time we’re thinking clay (dug mud, dry powder, purchased bags), oozy slips and glazes, colourful mounds of oxides, buckets of minerals … whatever materials you use to make your ceramics.



Please share this call for entries via social media or email with your friends and colleagues.

The Prize: publication of your image (full page) in Issue 55/3 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) AND products to the value of $200 from our online shop OR membership of The Australian Ceramics Association to the value of $200. The choice will be yours.

Conditions of Entry:

• One entry per photographer.

• The submitted photo must have been taken in the last 12 months.

• A selection of the best images will be featured in Issue 55/3 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) to be published on 20 November 2016.

• Image format: 300 dpi jpg file, minimum size 1MB, maximum size 4MB. PLEASE DO NOT email tiff files.

• Portrait and landscape formats are acceptable, although portrait images (24.5cm X 17cm) suit JAC’s format the best. All photos must be accompanied by the following information: photographers name, potters name, location and date of image.

• By entering the competition, you give The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) license to publish the photograph in The JAC (print & digital) and on our website, www.australianceramics.com and TACA’s Facebook and Instagram page.

Deadline for images: Monday 3 October 2016

Email your photo submission to: [email protected] with the subject heading CERAMIC SHOTS: THE RAW MATERIALS OF MAKING. The photo submission must be accompanied by the following information in the body of the email: photographer’s name, potter’s name, date of the photo, location, your postal address and phone number.

Regards,

Vicki Grima

Editor, The Journal of Australian Ceramics

E: [email protected]

www.australianceramics.com